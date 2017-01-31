Three arrested in Seminole County home burglary

Three young men suspected of burglarizing a Fern Park home were arrested Monday thanks to a sergeant's "proactive" policing, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Dylan Usma, 19, Ryan Aheran, 21, and Delano Diaz, 18, all of Orlando, were arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied house, grand theft and criminal mischief Monday after being accused of burglarizing a home and fleeing law enforcement.

