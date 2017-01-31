Three arrested in Seminole County hom...

Three arrested in Seminole County home burglary

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Three young men suspected of burglarizing a Fern Park home were arrested Monday thanks to a sergeant's "proactive" policing, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. Dylan Usma, 19, Ryan Aheran, 21, and Delano Diaz, 18, all of Orlando, were arrested on charges of burglary of an unoccupied house, grand theft and criminal mischief Monday after being accused of burglarizing a home and fleeing law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Guest 1,487,862
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 17 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,047
Room available 32 min Just helping 1
News Teen paints giant penis on his parent's roof (Apr '09) 3 hr Oh Those Pharts 41
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,321
Princess Hey Sun Princess Hey 46
News Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08) Sun Richard Klender 20
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC