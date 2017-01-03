This week in arts: Natalie Cordone, Ben Franklin, Toxic Avenger and more
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical opens Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. I recently spoke with Andy Mientus, the "Smash" star who's playing Boq.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,473,887
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,755
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,266
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,026
|two words (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,930
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,121
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|18 hr
|Harvey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC