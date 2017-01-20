This Amtrak rider is writing best-sel...

This Amtrak rider is writing best-selling sex scenes in the seat next to you :0

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

"I wanted him the second I looked into his steel blue eyes .a <.a <. I was long overdue for male attention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Henry 1,484,813
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 4 min Princess Hey 13,206
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 12 min Sheldon Cooper Sk... 62,990
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 19,335
Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10) 4 hr Bob 4
Orlando Mugshots (Nov '10) 4 hr Howard 3
New Orange County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 4 hr Howard 3
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC