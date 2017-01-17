Things to do in Orlando this weekend

This festival highlights the life and works of one of America's most celebrated collectors and interpreters of Southern rural African-American culture through theatrical performances, educational programs and a juried art show. The annual event takes place in various locations throughout Orlando and Eatonville, the nation's oldest incorporated African-American municipality.

