Things to do in Orlando this weekend
This festival highlights the life and works of one of America's most celebrated collectors and interpreters of Southern rural African-American culture through theatrical performances, educational programs and a juried art show. The annual event takes place in various locations throughout Orlando and Eatonville, the nation's oldest incorporated African-American municipality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Crossroads50
|1,481,703
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|mdbuilder
|62,953
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Tn Guy
|19,316
|loan shark (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|Loan Offer
|38
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|truth
|7,994
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|23 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,131
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|The Peoples Media
|103
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC