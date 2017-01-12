The Latest: Friends openly weep at casket of slain officer
Friends and family members wept openly as they walked by the American-flag-draped open casket of an Orlando Police sergeant gunned down in a Wal-Mart parking lot. The funeral service for Master Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ester povington
|1,478,142
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 min
|mdbuilder
|62,850
|Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|19
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,278
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|zazz
|98,311
|two words (Jul '10)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,932
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,123
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC