The Latest: Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect
In this undated photo made available by the Orlando Police Department shows Markeith Loyd. Loyd is wanted for killing an Orlando police officer outside a Walmart in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,474,387
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|6 min
|Princess Hey
|19,270
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,783
|last post wins! (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|6,005
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|10 hr
|The Peoples Media
|100
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|21 hr
|Princess Hey
|23,026
|two words (Jul '10)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,930
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC