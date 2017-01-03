The Latest: Deputy killed while pursu...

The Latest: Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect

11 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

