The Latest: Deputy killed while pursuing Orlando suspect
Authorities say a deputy has been killed in a motorcycle crash while searching for a suspect in the shooting death of an Orlando police officer. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings told a press conference Monday that another vehicle turned in front of the deputy, who was riding a motorcycle in pursuit of 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.
