The Latest: Andy Reid, AFC hang on to...

The Latest: Andy Reid, AFC hang on to win Pro Bowl 20-13

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

British Prime Minister Theresa May has criticized President Donald Trump's order temporarily banning refugees from entering the United States The president of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., says in a letter to students, faculty and staff that Trump's executive order troubles him Dozens of U.S. colleges are opposing President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban, which has left some students and professors stranded abroad Dozens of U.S. colleges are opposing President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban, which has left some students and professors stranded abroad President Donald Trump's plan to fight terrorism by temporarily stopping citizens of seven nations from entering the country has gotten off to a chaotic start A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother was among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min Guest 1,487,427
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 63,042
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 3 hr zazz 98,321
Princess Hey Sun Princess Hey 46
News Whatever happened to ... Alana Shor (Apr '08) Sun Richard Klender 20
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) Sun Murphey_Law 512,867
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) Sun Princess Hey 19,355
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC