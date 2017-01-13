Thanksgiving travel up 10 percent at Orlando International
About 400 of Florida's top leaders and business officials gathered at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Center Wednesday night to celebrate the new nonstop services on Emirates airlines between Orlando and Dubai. The Emirates' Airbus A380 landed at Orlando International Airport for the first time on Tuesday, September 1. "We prepared for the busy holiday season the same way we continue to prepare for record numbers of travelers on a daily basis," said Phil Brown, the airport's executive director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|TheIndependentMaj...
|1,477,303
|Dreamers: Repeal of immigration order would be ...
|1 hr
|Squirtz8265
|10
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|2twisted
|19,275
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,309
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|13 hr
|Scarecrow
|10
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|lisa
|25,578
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|mdbuilder
|62,841
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC