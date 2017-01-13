Thanksgiving travel up 10 percent at Orlando International

About 400 of Florida's top leaders and business officials gathered at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Center Wednesday night to celebrate the new nonstop services on Emirates airlines between Orlando and Dubai. The Emirates' Airbus A380 landed at Orlando International Airport for the first time on Tuesday, September 1. "We prepared for the busy holiday season the same way we continue to prepare for record numbers of travelers on a daily basis," said Phil Brown, the airport's executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.