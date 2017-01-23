Take a Trip to Seminole County

Take a Trip to Seminole County

Need an Authentic Florida weekend away that combines relaxation, adventure and fun? Try Seminole County , situated between Orlando and Daytona Beach, for a weekend that can slow life's hectic pace with a scenic small town, a natural oasis, and plenty of real Florida ambience-- or thrill you with exciting outdoor adventures. Base your stay in Sanford, a charming walkable community that has re-imagined itself by embracing its historic past while attracting locally owned businesses and restaurants.

