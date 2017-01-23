Take a Trip to Seminole County
Need an Authentic Florida weekend away that combines relaxation, adventure and fun? Try Seminole County , situated between Orlando and Daytona Beach, for a weekend that can slow life's hectic pace with a scenic small town, a natural oasis, and plenty of real Florida ambience-- or thrill you with exciting outdoor adventures. Base your stay in Sanford, a charming walkable community that has re-imagined itself by embracing its historic past while attracting locally owned businesses and restaurants.
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,484,874
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Tn Guy
|13,207
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Sheldon Cooper Sk...
|62,990
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,335
|Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Bob
|4
|Orlando Mugshots (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Howard
|3
|New Orange County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|Howard
|3
