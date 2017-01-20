Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd charged with resisting arrest
Loyd is already charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9. He remained on the loose and a manhunt ensued before Loyd was found Jan. 17 in an abandoned house on Lescot Lane in the Carver Shores neighborhood.
