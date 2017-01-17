Suspect in officer's slaying spews ex...

Suspect in officer's slaying spews expletives at judge

21 hrs ago

Hours after a fugitive in the slaying of a police officer told a judge he was brutalized during his arrest, Orlando's police chief released a video of his surrender and described the suspect as "extremely violent, dangerous and very unpredictable." The nighttime aerial video shows Markeith Loyd crawling across the front yard of a home before he's surrounded by police.

