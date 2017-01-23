Study aims to make Virginia Drive eas...

Study aims to make Virginia Drive easier to walk, bike

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orlando could soon revamp the way people get around the Virginia Drive corridor, which sits between two of the city's more vibrant shopping and dining districts, Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50. Orlando could soon revamp the way people get around the Virginia Drive corridor, which sits between two of the city's more vibrant shopping and dining districts, Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50. Luella Clausnitzer, 81, walks her dog several times a day, carefully navigating her Lake Formosa neighborhood bordered by Orlando's bustling Virginia Drive. "This traffic, in the evening ... they go so fast," said Clausnitzer during the first of her treks early Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,483,934
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 57 min Princess Hey 13,188
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) 3 hr JBROWN 82
Pa and NJ adoptees and birth parents......... r... 11 hr joanNYadoptees 2
Princess Hey 11 hr Tn Guy 1
subs weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly Sun sisi 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC