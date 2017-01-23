Study aims to make Virginia Drive easier to walk, bike
Orlando could soon revamp the way people get around the Virginia Drive corridor, which sits between two of the city's more vibrant shopping and dining districts, Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50. Orlando could soon revamp the way people get around the Virginia Drive corridor, which sits between two of the city's more vibrant shopping and dining districts, Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50. Luella Clausnitzer, 81, walks her dog several times a day, carefully navigating her Lake Formosa neighborhood bordered by Orlando's bustling Virginia Drive. "This traffic, in the evening ... they go so fast," said Clausnitzer during the first of her treks early Friday.
