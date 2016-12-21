STR: US hotel results for week ending...

STR: US hotel results for week ending 24 December

The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 December 2016, according to data from STR . In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy decreased 1.2% to 42.2%, and average daily rate was down 3.0% to US$106.06.

