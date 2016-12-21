STR: US hotel results for week ending 24 December
The U.S. hotel industry reported negative results in the three key performance metrics during the week of 18-24 December 2016, according to data from STR . In year-over-year comparisons, the industry's occupancy decreased 1.2% to 42.2%, and average daily rate was down 3.0% to US$106.06.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,470,011
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Libhater
|62,641
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues...
|Sat
|Fish Have Whiskers
|7
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Murphey_Law
|512,859
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Sat
|zazz
|25,574
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|The Peoples Media
|97
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC