Slain Orlando Sergeant Remembered as Search for Suspect Continues

Thousands gathered in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday to mourn the death of a veteran police officer killed in a shooting this week as officials continue to s... -- President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he is open to lifting the recently-imposed sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin assists the U.S. in its anti-ter... The number of jobs with an emphasis in science, technology, engineering and math is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years, according to the National Sc... LINCOLN - Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley announced Saturday that Bob Diaco has been hired as the Huskers' defensive coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.