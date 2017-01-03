Shoppers lay flowers at store for fal...

Shoppers lay flowers at store for fallen officer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

Orange County sheriff deputies salute as the body of Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was transported from Orlando Regional Medical Center after the deputy was killed in the line of duty in Orlando, Fla., Monday. An Orlando police sergeant was shot and killed Monday after approaching a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and Lewis was killed in a crash while responding to a manhunt for the suspect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,475,659
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min Panks 62,818
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 22 min Murphey_Law 512,863
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) 1 hr yidfellas v USA 23
News Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08) 4 hr Mmm 216
Help capture Markeith loyd 20 hr Orlando citizen 1
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 22 hr Murph 73,756
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC