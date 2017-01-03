Shoppers lay flowers at store for fallen officer
Orange County sheriff deputies salute as the body of Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was transported from Orlando Regional Medical Center after the deputy was killed in the line of duty in Orlando, Fla., Monday. An Orlando police sergeant was shot and killed Monday after approaching a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and Lewis was killed in a crash while responding to a manhunt for the suspect.
