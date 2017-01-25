Sheriff's Office aims to get guns off the street in annual buyback
In the wake of two area law enforcement officers' deaths on the job last week, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is holding its annual gun buyback event honoring another of its fallen officers Feb. 9. Those with guns are invited to turn in their firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for a $50 gift card, at the Orange Blossom Trail Development Board parking lot at 2719 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Orange County sheriff's Sgt.
