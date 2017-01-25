Sheriff's Office aims to get guns off...

Sheriff's Office aims to get guns off the street in annual buyback

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

In the wake of two area law enforcement officers' deaths on the job last week, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is holding its annual gun buyback event honoring another of its fallen officers Feb. 9. Those with guns are invited to turn in their firearms, no questions asked, in exchange for a $50 gift card, at the Orange Blossom Trail Development Board parking lot at 2719 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Orange County sheriff's Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,485,099
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 43 min Tn Guy 13,213
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 15 hr Princess Hey 19,335
Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10) 18 hr Bob 4
Orlando Mugshots (Nov '10) 18 hr Howard 3
New Orange County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 18 hr Howard 3
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,808 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC