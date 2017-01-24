Setting out more chairs for Central F...

Setting out more chairs for Central Florida's finest

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Here's why picking our Central Floridian of the Year finalists and winner is like a game of musical chairs. You might think of a game of musical chairs to visualize the challenge for the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board in coming up with finalists for the Central Floridian of the Year and picking a winner from among them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Guest 1,485,716
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 1 hr Tn Guy 19,341
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 1 hr Tn Guy 13,225
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Paris 63,007
News Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09) 14 hr Jojoba 27
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 17 hr iguana man 27
Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10) Wed Bob 4
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC