SeaWorld Orlando's "Wetsuit Penguin" ...

SeaWorld Orlando's "Wetsuit Penguin" Starts the New Year with New Feathers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CW44 Station Bio- WTOG-TV first began operations on November 4, 1968, broadcasting on UHF channel 44. Originally owned my Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting Corp., WTOG solidified itself in the Tampa Bay market by being the area's only independent television station. With broadcast coverage reaching throughout central and southwest Florida, WTOG was billed "Florida's Super Station" and quickly [] SeaWorld Orlando's "Wetsuit Penguin" Starts the New Year with New Feathers Wonder Twin, the female penguin who received a custom wetsuit as a part of her specialized care at SeaWorld Orlando, has started 2017 with a fresh coat of feathers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Well Well 1,485,078
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 13,212
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,991
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 19,335
Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10) 13 hr Bob 4
Orlando Mugshots (Nov '10) 13 hr Howard 3
New Orange County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) 13 hr Howard 3
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,259,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC