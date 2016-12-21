Rose Parade float will honor 49 Pulse...

Rose Parade float will honor 49 Pulse shooting victims

ORLANDO, Fla.- A float in the Rose Parade will honor the victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. The Orlando Sentinel reports that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Los Angeles commissioned the float for Monday's parade in Pasadena, California.

