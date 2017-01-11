Reward for Orlando Police Shooting Suspect Hiked
Authorities in Orlando, Florida are offering a $100,000 reward for the information leading to the arrest of Markieth Loyd. He's suspected of killing a police officer outside a WalMart store on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,475,256
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Plums6325
|62,811
|Help capture Markeith loyd
|13 hr
|Orlando citizen
|1
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|15 hr
|Murph
|73,756
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|zazz
|98,308
|Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|445
|keep a word drop a turd
|Mon
|TrollUndertheBridge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC