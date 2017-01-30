Responding to terror: Health care systems around the globe need to prepare for the future

Recent attacks in Nice, Bangladesh, Baghdad, Istanbul and Orlando highlight the need for health care professionals to gather and share lessons learned, international physicians and public health experts say in a JAMA Surgery Viewpoint published online Jan. 25, 2017. Corresponding author Eric Goralnick, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital, outlines the need for a "more global concerted effort to gather and share lessons from these events [ terrorist attacks ] among health care professionals," stating that "the improvement of our tactics based on lessons learned is not keeping pace with the increasing need for such information sharing."

