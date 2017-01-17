Police: Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured
This undated file photo provided by the Orlando Police Department shows Markeith Loyd. Loyd, a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer was captured Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, after a weeklong manhunt, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,479,583
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|14 min
|Zackery
|9
|Suspect in Orlando, Fla., police officer's slay...
|2 hr
|Dreams5505
|2
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Dudley
|47
|Help capture Markeith loyd
|9 hr
|Windy
|2
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,127
|two words (Jul '10)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,936
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC