Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (90) sack
Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence sacks Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,473,777
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|27 min
|2twisted
|19,265
|Word Association 2 (Jul '10)
|30 min
|Princess Hey
|23,026
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Paris
|62,753
|two words (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|27,930
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,121
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|10 hr
|Harvey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC