Owner sues over denial to develop Win...

Owner sues over denial to develop Windermere golf course into 95 homes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The owner of the Windermere Country Club has sued to overturn a county decision that thwarted his plan to turn the shuttered golf course into a 95-home neighborhood. The challenge, filed last month in circuit court, asks for an order that would nullify a unanimous decision of the Orange County Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,471,546
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr OzRitz 62,674
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Jan 2 Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
News The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues... Dec 31 Fish Have Whiskers 7
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) Dec 31 Murphey_Law 512,859
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) Dec 31 zazz 25,574
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC