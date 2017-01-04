Owner sues over denial to develop Windermere golf course into 95 homes
The owner of the Windermere Country Club has sued to overturn a county decision that thwarted his plan to turn the shuttered golf course into a 95-home neighborhood. The challenge, filed last month in circuit court, asks for an order that would nullify a unanimous decision of the Orange County Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,471,546
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|OzRitz
|62,674
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Jan 2
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues...
|Dec 31
|Fish Have Whiskers
|7
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Dec 31
|Murphey_Law
|512,859
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|zazz
|25,574
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC