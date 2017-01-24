Orlando startup lands Florida entrepreneur award
Terrence Donnelly, who launched the mobile phone app development company Teeps in 2012, received Fla. Gov. Rick Scott 's Young Entrepreneur Award, the governor's office said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,484,351
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|2 min
|Tn Guy
|13,191
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Pa and NJ adoptees and birth parents......... r...
|Mon
|joanNYadoptees
|2
|Princess Hey
|Mon
|Tn Guy
|1
|subs weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly
|Sun
|sisi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC