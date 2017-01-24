Orlando startup lands Florida entrepr...

Orlando startup lands Florida entrepreneur award

1 hr ago

Terrence Donnelly, who launched the mobile phone app development company Teeps in 2012, received Fla. Gov. Rick Scott 's Young Entrepreneur Award, the governor's office said on Tuesday.

Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Orlando, FL

