Orlando Soccer Stadium Honors Pulse Victims With Rainbow Seats
The 49 seats -- one for each victim -- are meant "as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12." Orlando, Florida's soccer stadium has unveiled 49 rainbow-colored seats to honor the victims of last year's shooting at Pulse nightclub. The victims of last year's shooting at Orlando, Florida's gay Pulse nightclub are being honored by the city's soccer stadium in a vibrant way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Susanm
|1,472,034
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|lisa
|25,576
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Flirtz4306
|62,707
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|20 hr
|Heldi
|99
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Jan 2
|Www Judgeoneforyo...
|3,011
|The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues...
|Dec 31
|Fish Have Whiskers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC