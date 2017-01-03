Orlando Soccer Stadium Honors Pulse Victims With Rainbow Seats

The 49 seats -- one for each victim -- are meant "as a constant reminder of the senseless acts of June 12." Orlando, Florida's soccer stadium has unveiled 49 rainbow-colored seats to honor the victims of last year's shooting at Pulse nightclub. The victims of last year's shooting at Orlando, Florida's gay Pulse nightclub are being honored by the city's soccer stadium in a vibrant way.

