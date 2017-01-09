Orlando slightly safer but still risk...

Orlando slightly safer but still risky for pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

After years of ranking as the nation's most dangerous place for walking, Orlando is slightly safer and third riskiest among more than 100 urban areas, according to a report previously credited for shaming Central Florida into action. Published in 2009, 2011 and 2014, the Dangerous by Design report for 2016 released today again shows Florida as having the most dangerous state rating for people who walk along or across roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,474,792
News Islamic group banned after visit to Seminole cl... (Jun '08) 25 min Go Blue Forever 445
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 33 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,798
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 4 hr Milee 73,755
keep a word drop a turd 12 hr TrollUndertheBridge 2
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 18 hr Princess Hey 19,270
last post wins! (Jul '11) 21 hr Princess Hey 6,005
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,457

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC