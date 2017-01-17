Orlando releases new photos of Pulse ...

Orlando releases new photos of Pulse after attack

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

This June 20, 2016, photo released by the City of Orlando shows bullet holes and openings where police officers breached a wall of the Pulse nightclub to free hostages trapped in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the night of June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed and dozens were injured after gunman Omar Mateen entered the gay nightclub and opened fire last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Brad 1,479,999
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 57 min mdbuilder 62,887
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 7,988
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 5 hr Murphey_Law 512,865
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 10 hr gary 8
News Suspect in Orlando, Fla., police officer's slay... 11 hr Black Crime Matters 1
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 17 hr Dudley 47
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC