Orlando nightclub gunmana s wife faces charges tied to attack
Law enforcement officials work at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following the a mass shooting. Audio recordings of 911 calls released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the Orange County Sheriff's Office show mounting frustration by friends and family members who were texting, calling and video-chatting with trapped patrons of the Pulse nightclub where Omar Mateen opened fire in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,479,333
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|CJ Rocker
|19,293
|two words (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|CJ Rocker
|27,933
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|CJ Rocker
|13,124
|Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story...
|4 hr
|Gremlin
|6
|DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Badlands
|46
|In car accident ...left disabled
|10 hr
|Jolie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC