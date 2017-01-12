Orlando man claims $800,000 Lucky Mon...

Orlando man claims $800,000 Lucky Money jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

The Florida Lottery announces that Terrance Woulard, 54, of Orlando, claimed the $800,000 LUCKY MONEYa jackpot from the January 6, 2017, drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Woulard chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $589,754.88.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Yeah 1,476,892
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) 1 hr Scarecrow 10
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) 10 hr lisa 25,578
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr mdbuilder 62,841
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 14 hr Princess Hey 19,274
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 21 hr Murphey_Law 512,864
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) Wed Milee 73,757
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC