Orlando could change rules for naming historic landmarks

Orlando may soon change how it designates historic landmarks, prompting concerns from preservationists and one city commissioner that the city is putting important pieces of its history at risk. The city currently protects 44 buildings, sites and structures as landmarks from Orlando's past, such as the Beacham theater in downtown Orlando and the home on Clouser Avenue once occupied by famed author Jack Kerouac.

