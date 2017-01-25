Orlando could change rules for naming historic landmarks
Orlando may soon change how it designates historic landmarks, prompting concerns from preservationists and one city commissioner that the city is putting important pieces of its history at risk. The city currently protects 44 buildings, sites and structures as landmarks from Orlando's past, such as the Beacham theater in downtown Orlando and the home on Clouser Avenue once occupied by famed author Jack Kerouac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|cathy1691823
|1,485,517
|Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09)
|52 min
|Jojoba
|27
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,003
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|3 hr
|iguana man
|27
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Tn Guy
|19,336
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Tn Guy
|13,221
|Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC