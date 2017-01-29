Orlando bullies West Side to take men...

Orlando bullies West Side to take men's homeless shelter

The city of Orlando government and Mayor Buddy Dyer seem to have a ravenous appetite for power and a blatant disregard for middle-class and working families in West Orlando. Much like the successful "Save East Orlando" campaign, families in this predominantly African-American neighborhood are in a fight to save the area they call home.

