Orlando area real estate broker arres...

Orlando area real estate broker arrested in Ponzi scheme

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A real estate broker who operated in the Orlando area has been arrested in Miami and charged with running a $4 million fraud, a Ponzi scheme that sold fake properties to foreign buyers in Italy and other countries. The indictment against Leone Alfano La Cava was unsealed Wednesday in Miami federal court, charging him with 17 counts of wire fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,472,521
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Lovey3639 62,716
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) 20 hr lisa 25,576
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Thu Heldi 99
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Jan 2 Www Judgeoneforyo... 3,011
News The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues... Dec 31 Fish Have Whiskers 7
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC