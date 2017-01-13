Orlando area real estate broker arrested in Ponzi scheme
A real estate broker who operated in the Orlando area has been arrested in Miami and charged with running a $4 million fraud, a Ponzi scheme that sold fake properties to foreign buyers in Italy and other countries. The indictment against Leone Alfano La Cava was unsealed Wednesday in Miami federal court, charging him with 17 counts of wire fraud.
Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
