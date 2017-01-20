Opera singers audition for New York's Met
New York's Metropolitan Opera held auditions for a regional competition in Winter Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. Winners are Vincent Turregano, Jillian Marini, Ana Collado, Anthony Ciaramitaro, Samuel Chiba, Emily Barnash and Aisha Campbell.
