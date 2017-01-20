Opera singers audition for New York's Met

New York's Metropolitan Opera held auditions for a regional competition in Winter Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. Winners are Vincent Turregano, Jillian Marini, Ana Collado, Anthony Ciaramitaro, Samuel Chiba, Emily Barnash and Aisha Campbell. New York's Metropolitan Opera held auditions for a regional competition in Winter Park on Saturday, Jan. 21. Winners are Vincent Turregano, Jillian Marini, Ana Collado, Anthony Ciaramitaro, Samuel Chiba, Emily Barnash and Aisha Campbell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.