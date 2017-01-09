OPD: Officer involved in shooting on Princeton Street
Orlando police said an officer was involved in a shooting this morning on Princeton Street, just west of John Young Parkway. Orlando Fire Department spokeswoman Ashley Papagni said an ambulance transported one person to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
