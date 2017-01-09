Officer Shot And Killed In Orlando, Manhunt Underway
Earlier this morning, a murder suspect accused of killing his 24-year old pregnant girlfriend shot a police officer in Orlando. There are now reports that the officer has died and that a manhunt is underway for the suspect, Markeith Loyd.
