Officer Shot And Killed In Orlando, Manhunt Underway

Earlier this morning, a murder suspect accused of killing his 24-year old pregnant girlfriend shot a police officer in Orlando. There are now reports that the officer has died and that a manhunt is underway for the suspect, Markeith Loyd.

