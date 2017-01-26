Nurse Reunites with Baby She Helped Deliver Mid-Flight
A Florida nurse who helped deliver a premature baby mid-air has reunited with the child and his parents since the flight. "It was emotional," new mom Erica Walton told ABC News of the reunion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,485,703
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|13,224
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,340
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Paris
|63,007
|Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Jojoba
|27
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|14 hr
|iguana man
|27
|Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Bob
|4
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC