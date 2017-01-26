Nurse Reunites with Baby She Helped D...

Nurse Reunites with Baby She Helped Deliver Mid-Flight

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

A Florida nurse who helped deliver a premature baby mid-air has reunited with the child and his parents since the flight. "It was emotional," new mom Erica Walton told ABC News of the reunion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,485,703
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 13,224
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 19,340
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Paris 63,007
News Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09) 11 hr Jojoba 27
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 14 hr iguana man 27
Free OC Mugshots (Jun '10) Wed Bob 4
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC