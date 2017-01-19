Next Functionally Literate features former Floridians
Two former Floridians will read from their debut novels at the next installment of the Functionally Literate series, which takes place Saturday, Jan. 21. Kelly Luce, a former resident of the Orlando Kerouac House, will read from "Pull Me Under," which takes readers from Colorado to Japan. Dan Lopez, a University of Central Florida graduate, will read from "The Show House," a novel 10 years in the writing that features a serial killer who targets gay men in Orlando.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
