News 10 mins ago 5:20 p.m.Reward now up to $125K in Orlando officer fatal shooting

Reward now up to $125K in Orlando officer fatal shooting

The Orlando Police Department has released a new photo in the search for a man suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend and then an Orlando police officer. Meanwhile, the reward to catch him has been increased again.

