Mother of Orange County deputy killed...

Mother of Orange County deputy killed in crash: Markeith Loyd is responsible for my son's death

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd arrives in an unmarked van at the Orange County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd arrives in an unmarked van at the Orange County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Crossroads50 1,480,112
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 min Panks 62,896
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Me Impressed 7,992
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr Brad 512,866
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 16 hr gary 8
News Suspect in Orlando, Fla., police officer's slay... 18 hr Black Crime Matters 1
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 23 hr Dudley 47
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,041,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC