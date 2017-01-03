Middle school teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
An Orlando, Florida, middle school teacher is accused of requesting and receiving nude photos from one of his former teenage students. News outlets report the Orange County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Andrew Montalvo was arrested Wednesday and charged with obscene communication.
