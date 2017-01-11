Mentor native organizes comic-book anthology to aid victims of Orlando shooting
Like many of us, Marc Andreyko shared the anger and anguish when Omar Mateen murdered 49 people and wounded 53 others in a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, called Pulse. But Andreyko did something about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,476,107
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|36 min
|Prez of the Rez -...
|62,834
|Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09)
|15 hr
|Milee
|73,757
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Murphey_Law
|512,863
|Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14)
|20 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|23
|Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08)
|23 hr
|Mmm
|216
|Help capture Markeith loyd
|Tue
|Orlando citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC