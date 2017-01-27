Markeith Loyd due in court today on n...

Markeith Loyd due in court today on new assault charges, records show

Markeith Loyd , the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, is expected to appear in court again this morning on new assault charges stemming from an incident in August. Details about the charges haven't been released.

