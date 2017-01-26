Mark St. Germain Adapting John Updike...

Mark St. Germain Adapting John Updike HAMLET Prequel for the Stage; Reading Set for Orlando

Orlando Shakespeare Theater in Partnership with UCF continues to expand its mission to bring thought-provoking new theatrical works to Central Florida through a commission with playwright Mark St. Germain to write an adaptation of John Updike 's bestselling novel, Gertrude and Claudius. A staged reading of the play will be featured at the Theater's annual play festival, PlayFest 2017 presented by Harriett's Charitable Trust, and is scheduled to receive a world premiere in 2019 as part of Orlando Shakespeare Theater's 30th season.

