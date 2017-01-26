Mark St. Germain Adapting John Updike HAMLET Prequel for the Stage; Reading Set for Orlando
Orlando Shakespeare Theater in Partnership with UCF continues to expand its mission to bring thought-provoking new theatrical works to Central Florida through a commission with playwright Mark St. Germain to write an adaptation of John Updike 's bestselling novel, Gertrude and Claudius. A staged reading of the play will be featured at the Theater's annual play festival, PlayFest 2017 presented by Harriett's Charitable Trust, and is scheduled to receive a world premiere in 2019 as part of Orlando Shakespeare Theater's 30th season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Guest
|1,485,847
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 min
|carmino seranni
|63,008
|New Game ***Last Word + 2 (Oct '11)
|22 min
|Sweet Maxeen
|12,746
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|4 hr
|Tn Guy
|19,341
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Tn Guy
|13,225
|Sheriff's Office: Watch out for criminal gypsie... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|Jojoba
|27
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|20 hr
|iguana man
|27
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC