Man arrested on charges of aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd
An Orlando man was arrested after law enforcement said he helped suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd escape police following the murder of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact, according to Orange County Jail records.
