Man arrested on charges of aiding sus...

Man arrested on charges of aiding suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

An Orlando man was arrested after law enforcement said he helped suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd escape police following the murder of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend, according to court documents. Zarghee Mayan, 33, was arrested Tuesday night on a charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact, according to Orange County Jail records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Crossroads50 1,475,953
Inspiration Lane - Don't Quit (May '09) 1 hr Milee 73,757
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Panks 62,828
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 5 hr Murphey_Law 512,863
News Wild idea? Massage therapist says predators can... (Apr '14) 6 hr yidfellas v USA 23
News Martin County grad is Playboy's Miss October (Sep '08) 9 hr Mmm 216
Help capture Markeith loyd Tue Orlando citizen 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC