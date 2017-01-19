Man Accused of Killing Orlando Officer Defiant in Court
A man suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer spoke out of turn and was defiant in an Orlando courtroom where he made an initial appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Documents: Woman Knew for Months She'd Been Stolen at Birth An 18-year-old who was kidnapped as an infant had discovered months ago the truth that she was living with her abductor under an assumed name, court documents show.
