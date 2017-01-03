Local distillers want end to limit on customer sales
A lawmaker in Sarasota has put in a bill that would allow Florida craft distillers to expanded to 250,000 gallons a year and loosen the regulations on where and how they can sell. Winter Park Distilling recently opened its new facility on Orange Ave. A lawmaker in Sarasota has put in a bill that would allow Florida craft distillers to expanded to 250,000 gallons a year and loosen the regulations on where and how they can sell.
