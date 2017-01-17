Letter containing - white powdery sub...

Letter containing - white powdery substance' causes evacuation ina

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min TeaRumpster 1,479,376
keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11) 18 min 2twisted 19,295
two words (Jul '10) 1 hr Princess Hey 27,934
Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 13,125
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 6 hr Gremlin 6
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) 8 hr Badlands 46
In car accident ...left disabled 11 hr Jolie 3
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC