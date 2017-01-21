Leather repair is a phone call away
Leather repair is a phone call away Where's a small appliance repair shop in Brevard? Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2jJadCG Our primary resource for upholstery, leather and otherwise is Long's Upholstery, which has served Brevardians since 1959, and Neil Long says he'll be happy to speak to you about that upholstery. Like Maureen Dowling at Dowling's Furniture Repair in Melbourne, Neil warned about products advertised as leathers but really aren't and are quite difficult to repair, though it can be done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|ester povington
|1,483,032
|Double Fun Word Game (Mar '11)
|18 min
|Tn Guy
|13,161
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|37 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,981
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,316
|keep a word----drop a word (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|19,331
|Faces Drug Charges (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Mt Vernon Rd resi...
|15
|Electoral College
|11 hr
|zelskid71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC